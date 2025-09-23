Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman will match up with the 17th-ranked passing defense of the New Orleans Saints (210 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Coleman worth a look for his next game against the Saints? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Keon Coleman Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.19

54.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Coleman is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 127th overall, as he has put up 21.8 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Coleman produced 2.0 fantasy points, recording three receptions on four targets for 20 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD versus New Orleans this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Saints this year.

