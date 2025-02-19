Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 19

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7 SEC) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on February 19, 2025 at Rupp Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (76%)

If you plan to place a wager on Kentucky-Vanderbilt outing (in which Kentucky is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 161.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Vanderbilt has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Kentucky (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Vanderbilt (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have played better at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and three times in seven road games.

Against the spread, the Commodores have been better at home (9-5-0) than away (4-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Kentucky is 7-5-0 this year.

Vanderbilt has six wins against the spread in 12 SEC games this year.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has won in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 10-2 when favored by -245 or better by bookmakers this year.

Vanderbilt has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. Vanderbilt has gone 3-7 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +195 or longer, the Commodores have gone 1-4 (20%).

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky is outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +241 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.9 points per game (third in college basketball) and gives up 76.3 per contest (303rd in college basketball).

Otega Oweh ranks 172nd in the country with a team-leading 16.0 points per game.

Vanderbilt puts up 80.4 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per contest (209th in college basketball). It has a +196 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Jason Edwards is 86th in college basketball with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

The Wildcats grab 35.4 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 32.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Amari Williams tops the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball play).

The Commodores record 31.4 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball), compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

Devin tops the Commodores with 7.8 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball).

Kentucky puts up 106.2 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball), while giving up 94.3 points per 100 possessions (216th in college basketball).

The Commodores average 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and give up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (159th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!