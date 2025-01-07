Kentucky vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1 SEC) aim to extend an 11-game home win streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) on January 7, 2025.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Kentucky vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (58.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Kentucky (-2.5) versus Georgia on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 154.5 points for this game.

Kentucky vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Kentucky is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Georgia racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats played worse when played at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (9-9-0) last season. Away, it was .800 (8-2-0).

Kentucky vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has won in nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 9-1 when favored by -138 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Georgia has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-2).

The Bulldogs have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 58% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky outscores opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 90.2 per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 73.4 per contest to rank 241st in college basketball) and has a +236 scoring differential overall.

Otega Oweh leads Kentucky, scoring 15.9 points per game (181st in the country).

Georgia's +228 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.4 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Asa Newell is ranked 222nd in college basketball with a team-leading 15.4 points per game.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. They are pulling down 37.0 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.0 per contest.

Amari Williams tops the Wildcats with 8.4 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball play).

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 48th in the nation, 10.6 more than the 25.3 their opponents collect.

Newell averages 6.8 rebounds per game (187th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Kentucky's 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 89.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 134th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs score 101.9 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while conceding 81.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

