Kentucky vs Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Florida Gators (13-0, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on January 4, 2025 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Game time: 11:00 AM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (66.7%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Kentucky-Florida spread (Kentucky -2.5) or over/under (165.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Florida is 10-3-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last year, the Wildcats performed worse when played at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Gators had the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (7-7-0 record) and on the road (5-5-0) last year.

Kentucky vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has won in eight of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

Florida has not played as the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Gators have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 60.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kentucky vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky's +230 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.0 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per contest (185th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh is 187th in college basketball with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

Florida is outscoring opponents by 23.9 points per game, with a +311 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gives up 63.5 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr. is ranked 100th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. They collect 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.0 per contest.

Amari Williams is 48th in college basketball action with 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The 43.5 rebounds per game the Gators accumulate rank first in college basketball, 13.9 more than the 29.6 their opponents collect.

Alex Condon's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 118th in the nation.

Kentucky's 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

The Gators' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 42nd in college basketball, and the 76.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

