Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will be up against the second-ranked rushing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (89.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Walker for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Walker vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.42

72.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.22

18.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position (70th overall), tallying 129.3 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Walker has generated 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) as he's run for 144 yards and scored one touchdown on 46 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 54 yards on eight catches (11 targets).

Walker has totaled 41.0 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 239 yards with one touchdown on 80 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 111 yards on 15 grabs (19 targets).

The highlight of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for four catches and 36 receiving yards (29.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.5 points) in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, running for 12 yards on nine carries with four catches for 33 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed four players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Vikings this season.

