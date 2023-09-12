Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be up against the team with last season's 32nd-ranked passing defense, the Tennessee Titans (274.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Allen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Allen vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.11

11.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.04

78.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen 2022 Fantasy Performance

Allen picked up 98.0 fantasy points (9.8 per game), 40th at his position and 118th in the league.

Allen picked up 76 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 8.2 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In Week 18 last season against the Denver Broncos, Allen posted a season-high 22.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 102 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second-best performance last year, Allen picked up 14.8 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 7 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Allen ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 11 yards, on two targets.

Allen picked up 6.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 61 yards, on 13 targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 1 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans Defensive Performance

Last season, Tennessee allowed eight quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tennessee gave up more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

Against the Titans last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Tennessee allowed seven players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Titans allowed one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tennessee allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Last year, the Titans didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

