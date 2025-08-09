Keaton Mitchell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell could be a fantasy option for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Keaton Mitchell Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mitchell's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 5.8 482 106 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 67.5 164 54

Keaton Mitchell 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Houston Texans -- Mitchell finished with 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 carries, 20 yards; 1 reception, 28 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 10 Bengals 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 4.8 11 20 0 1 1 0 48 Week 18 Browns 1.0 4 10 0 - 0 0 10 Divisional @Bills 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Keaton Mitchell vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 46.3% of the time while running the ball 53.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Mitchell's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Keaton Mitchell 15 30 0 0 2.0 Derrick Henry 325 1,921 16 55 5.9 Lamar Jackson 139 915 4 18 6.6 Justice Hill 47 228 1 5 4.9

Want more data and analysis on Keaton Mitchell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.