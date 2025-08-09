FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Keaton Mitchell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keaton Mitchell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell could be a fantasy option for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Keaton Mitchell Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mitchell's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points5.8482106
2025 Projected Fantasy Points67.516454

Keaton Mitchell 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Houston Texans -- Mitchell finished with 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 carries, 20 yards; 1 reception, 28 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 10Bengals0.0000-000
Week 11@Steelers0.0000-000
Week 17@Texans4.81120011048
Week 18Browns1.04100-0010
Divisional@Bills0.0000-000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Keaton Mitchell vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 46.3% of the time while running the ball 53.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Mitchell's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Keaton Mitchell1530002.0
Derrick Henry3251,92116555.9
Lamar Jackson1399154186.6
Justice Hill47228154.9

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Keaton Mitchell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup