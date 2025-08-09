Keaton Mitchell 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell could be a fantasy option for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.
Keaton Mitchell Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Mitchell's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|5.8
|482
|106
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.5
|164
|54
Keaton Mitchell 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Houston Texans -- Mitchell finished with 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 carries, 20 yards; 1 reception, 28 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 10
|Bengals
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|4.8
|11
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|48
|Week 18
|Browns
|1.0
|4
|10
|0
|-
|0
|0
|10
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
Keaton Mitchell vs. Other Ravens Rushers
The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 46.3% of the time while running the ball 53.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Mitchell's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Keaton Mitchell
|15
|30
|0
|0
|2.0
|Derrick Henry
|325
|1,921
|16
|55
|5.9
|Lamar Jackson
|139
|915
|4
|18
|6.6
|Justice Hill
|47
|228
|1
|5
|4.9
