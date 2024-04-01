Kay Adams on If the 49ers Will Experience a Hangover From Their Super Bowl Loss

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in five years in the Super Bowl. Will they overcome the hangover from losing the big game?

We saw this theory -- where the team that loses the Super Bowl falls apart the following season -- play out last year with the Philadelphia Eagles crumbling in the back half of the season before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday's episode of Up & Adams, Kay explained why she won't be fooled into thinking that this 49ers time will fall apart after losing the biggest game of the year.

Here's the clip discussed above:

Don't be fooled into thinking the #49ers won't be back... and WIN the Super Bowl next year 🗣️@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Npgilp8QEJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024

The 49ers are the Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook at +500 odds to win the Super Bowl, and they're listed +240 odds to win the NFC next season.

Do you agree with Kay, or will the 49ers suffer from the Super Bowl hangover?

Check out the full episode below:

