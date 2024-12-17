Kareem Hunt Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Running back Kareem Hunt is looking at a matchup against the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (105.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans, Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Hunt, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Texans.

Thinking about playing Hunt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hunt vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.26

31.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.70

6.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Hunt has put up 110.5 fantasy points in 2024 (10.0 per game), which ranks him 30th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 99 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hunt has put up 9.3 fantasy points (3.1 per game), running for 76 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 25 carries. He has also contributed 17 yards on four catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

Hunt has delivered 24.0 total fantasy points (4.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 55 times for 204 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 36 yards on seven receptions (11 targets).

The high point of Hunt's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he tallied 20.3 fantasy points (22 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing seven times for 15 yards, with two receptions for zero yards as a receiver (1.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Houston has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed 26 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.