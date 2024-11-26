Kareem Hunt Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Running back Kareem Hunt has a matchup against the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL (119.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

With Hunt's next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Hunt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hunt vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.62

66.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.41

7.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Hunt is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 74th overall, as he has posted 101.2 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

In his last three games, Hunt has posted 24.7 fantasy points (8.2 per game), running for 163 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 84 yards on 10 grabs (14 targets) as a receiver.

Hunt has totaled 54.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 328 yards with two touchdowns on 92 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 99 yards on 12 grabs (16 targets).

The highlight of Hunt's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, when he tallied 20.3 fantasy points (22 receptions, 78 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, when he managed only 6.0 fantasy points (14 carries, 60 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown catch by 17 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.