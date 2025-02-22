Kansas vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Kansas Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) after winning three home games in a row.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

4:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (92%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Kansas (-14.5) versus Oklahoma State on Saturday. The total is set at 149.5 points for this game.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Oklahoma State has covered 11 times in 26 games with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 14.5 or more this season, Kansas (5-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Oklahoma State (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Jayhawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in 10 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Cowboys have had better results away (5-4-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Kansas' record against the spread in conference action is 5-10-0.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Oklahoma State is 8-7-0 this season.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in 16, or 76.2%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Jayhawks have been a -1587 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma State has won one of the 14 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (7.1%).

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 94.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) and gives up 67.6 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson is 154th in the nation with a team-leading 16.3 points per game.

Oklahoma State's -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 76 per outing (296th in college basketball).

Bryce Thompson paces Oklahoma State, recording 12.2 points per game (650th in college basketball).

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. They record 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 46th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.2 per outing.

Dickinson tops the Jayhawks with 9.7 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball play).

The Cowboys are 228th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Abou Ousmane tops the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (444th in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 161st in college basketball with 96.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cowboys rank 260th in college basketball with 93 points scored per 100 possessions, and 273rd defensively with 96.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

