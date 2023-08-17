2023 Kansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The 23rd-ranked team in the nation, the Kansas Jayhawks are 5-1 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Kansas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Missouri State September 1 W 48-17 Jayhawks (-31.5) 59.5 2 Illinois September 8 W 34-23 Jayhawks (-3.5) 56.5 3 @ Nevada September 16 W 31-24 Jayhawks (-27.5) 58.5 4 BYU September 23 W 38-27 Jayhawks (-8.5) 56.5 5 @ Texas September 30 L 40-14 Longhorns (-16.5) 60.5 6 UCF October 7 W 51-22 Knights (-1.5) 64.5 7 @ Oklahoma State October 14 - Jayhawks (-3) 54.5 View Full Table

Kansas Last Game

The Jayhawks go into their next matchup after winning 51-22 over the UCF Knights in their last game on October 7. Jason Bean threw for 91 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 8-of-12 passing (66.7%) for the Jayhawks in that game versus the Knights. On the ground, Devin Neal ran for 154 yards on 12 carries (12.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 14 yards. Luke Grimm reeled in two balls for 41 yards (averaging 20.5 per catch) against the Knights.

Kansas Betting Insights

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

