Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs are +500 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the second-best odds in the NFL as of Nov. 22.

Chiefs Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500 (Bet $100 to win $500)

+500 (Bet $100 to win $500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550 (Bet $100 to win $550)

+550 (Bet $100 to win $550) Odds to Win the AFC West: -1250 (Bet $1,250 to win $100)

Chiefs Stats Insights

The Chiefs rank 16th in total offense this season (337.9 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 297.5 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs are putting up 24 points per game on offense (11th in NFL), and they rank eighth on defense with 19.1 points allowed per game.

Kansas City is putting up 226.5 passing yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and is giving up 212.2 passing yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

The Chiefs rank 23rd in rushing yards this season (111.4 rushing yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 85.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City ranks 21st in third-down defense this season (41% third-down percentage allowed), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with a 51.9% third-down percentage.

The Chiefs are accumulating 5.4 yards per play on offense (20th in the league), while featuring the fifth-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5.3) this season.

Kansas City owns the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -5, forcing nine turnovers (23rd in NFL) while turning it over 14 times (20th in NFL).

Chiefs Betting Insights

The Chiefs are second-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+500), but only sixth-best according to computer rankings.

The Chiefs were +550 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +500.

The implied probability of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, based on their +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

Chiefs Leaders

Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City with 2,404 yards (240.4 ypg) on 239-of-344 passing with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He also has 167 rushing yards on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kareem Hunt has 509 rushing yards on 139 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 14 catches for 116 yards (16.6 per game).

Hunt's status for Sunday is unknown.

Travis Kelce has hauled in 62 catches for 507 yards (50.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins has caught 32 passes for 373 yards (37.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

George Karlaftis has 4.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Chamarri Conner has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended to his name.

Conner's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

