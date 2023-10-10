Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears and their 31st-ranked passing defense (286 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jefferson's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jefferson vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.42

14.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 108.15

108.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 14.6 fantasy points per game (73.1 total points). Overall, he is 27th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Jefferson has racked up 44.2 total fantasy points (14.7 per game), catching 16 balls (on 28 targets) for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he went off for seven catches and 149 receiving yards with one touchdown (20.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bears have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

