Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (209.7 yards allowed per game).

Considering Jefferson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jefferson vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 96.75

96.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 13.3 fantasy points per game (199.9 total points). Overall, he is 30th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Jefferson has put up 64.9 fantasy points (21.6 per game), as he's turned 34 targets into 24 catches for 349 yards and five TDs.

Jefferson has tallied 475 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 33 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 77.5 (15.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Seattle Seahawks, when he put up 26.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.7 points) in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, catching two balls for 27 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 18 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this season.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

