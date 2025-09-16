Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Denver Broncos and their ninth-ranked passing defense (184.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Herbert's next game versus the Broncos, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Justin Herbert Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 243.34

243.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.12

17.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Herbert Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Herbert has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 23.4 fantasy points per game (46.7 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

In two games this season, Herbert has accumulated 560 passing yards (44-of-61) with five passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 46.7 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 63 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert posted 18.8 fantasy points, compiling 242 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 31 rushing yards with his legs.

Broncos Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Denver has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed a TD catch by one player this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one touchdown versus Denver this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this year.

