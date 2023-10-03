Justin Fields Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Quarterback Justin Fields faces a matchup against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (230 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Fields a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Commanders? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Fields vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Game Day: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.62

16.62 Projected Passing Yards: 189.06

189.06 Projected Passing TDs: 1.12

1.12 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.38

46.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

Fields is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 20th overall, as he has put up 67.8 total fantasy points (17.0 per game).

During his last three games, Fields has compiled 645 passing yards (55-of-86) for six passing TDs with four picks, leading to 53.3 fantasy points (17.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 75 yards rushing on 19 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Fields' fantasy season so far was last week against the Denver Broncos, when he carried four times for 25 yards on his way to 27.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Fields' game versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted 10.7 fantasy points. He passed for 99 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Washington this season.

The Commanders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

