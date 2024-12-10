Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs will be up against the 21st-ranked rushing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (126.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Jacobs vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.22

101.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.77

0.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.69

19.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jacobs has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 15.5 fantasy points per game (201.3 total points). Overall, he is 19th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Jacobs has 70.9 total fantasy points (23.6 per game), toting the ball 63 times for 215 yards and seven touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 74 yards on four catches (five targets).

Jacobs has delivered 101.1 total fantasy points (20.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 94 times for 386 yards and eight scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 145 yards on 10 receptions (13 targets).

The peak of Jacobs' fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he tallied 28.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 26 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, when he tallied just 4.8 fantasy points (14 carries, 43 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has allowed six players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

