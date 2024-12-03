Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Detroit Lions and their fifth-ranked rushing defense (93.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more info on Jacobs, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Lions.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacobs vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.87

85.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.49

22.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 176.7 fantasy points (14.7 per game) rank him fifth at the RB position and 22nd overall.

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 65.7 total fantasy points (21.9 per game), rushing the ball 63 times for 225 yards and five scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 132 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

Jacobs has amassed 101.0 fantasy points (20.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 447 yards with seven touchdowns on 101 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 143 yards on 11 grabs (15 targets).

The highlight of Jacobs' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, when he compiled 28.6 fantasy points with 106 rushing yards and three TDs on 26 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (4.8 points) in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, running for 43 yards on 14 carries with one catch for five yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Lions have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have given up a touchdown catch by nine players this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.