Josh Allen Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots, who have the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (216.7 yards conceded per game).

Allen vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 25.0

25.0 Projected Passing Yards: 244.85

244.85 Projected Passing TDs: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.12

45.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.87

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 344.9 fantasy points (24.6 per game) rank him second at the QB position and second overall.

Over his last three games, Allen has tallied 121.6 fantasy points (40.5 per game), as he's piled up 852 yards on 58-of-88 passing with seven touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 168 rushing yards on 24 carries with six TDs.

Allen has completed 107-of-165 throws for 1,394 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 163.8 total fantasy points (32.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 273 rushing yards on 44 attempts with eight TDs.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, when he compiled 51.9 fantasy points with 82 rushing yards and three TDs on 10 carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen let down his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, when he mustered only 7.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-29 (55.2%), 180 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 21 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New England has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Five players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus New England this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this year.

