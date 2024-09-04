Jordan Love Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose pass defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last year (252.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth a look for his next game against the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Love this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Love vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.92

16.92 Projected Passing Yards: 257.51

257.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.95

8.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Love 2023 Fantasy Performance

Love accumulated 28.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 256 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings).

In another good fantasy performance last year, Love finished with 26.6 points -- 22-of-32 (68.8%), 268 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 39 yards in Week 12 versus the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Love finished with 5.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 16-of-30 (53.3%), 182 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs; 2 carries, 37 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Love finished with 8.9 points -- 25-of-39 (64.1%), 218 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. That was in Week 14 versus the New York Giants.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last year, six players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Eagles last season.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Eagles surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.

Philadelphia let six players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Eagles allowed 32 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

On the ground, Philadelphia allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Eagles last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.