Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison will be up against the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (250.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Addison worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Addison vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.14

72.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

With 149.5 fantasy points in 2024 (10.7 per game), Addison is the 13th-ranked player at the WR position and 67th among all players.

In his last three games, Addison has amassed 28.7 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), grabbing 18 balls (on 25 targets) for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Addison has compiled 354 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 30 catches (43 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 65.4 (13.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Addison's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, when he posted 31.3 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 133 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Addison let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, when he managed only 2.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Five players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of 10 players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Lions have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

