Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will be up against the team with last season's 32nd-ranked rushing defense, the Houston Texans (170.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Taylor for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Taylor vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 118.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game), Taylor was 35th at his position (and 95th in the NFL).

In his best game last year -- last week against the Houston Texans -- Taylor accumulated 23.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 31 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD.

Taylor accumulated 22.3 fantasy points in Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders (22 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Taylor accumulated 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 0 carries, 0 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Taylor had 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 42 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston surrendered more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

10 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Texans last year.

Through the air last season, Houston allowed two or more touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

Through the air, the Texans didn't give up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Houston last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Texans last season, 15 players caught a TD pass.

Houston didn't surrender more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In terms of run D, the Texans allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Houston last season, 20 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Texans allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

