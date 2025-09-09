Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Denver Broncos -- whose run defense was ranked third in the league last year (96.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jonathan Taylor Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.46

84.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.93

6.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 226.7 fantasy points (16.2 per game) in 2024, Taylor ranked 26th in the league and eighth at his position.

In his one game this year, Taylor picked up 9.8 fantasy points. He rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries, with zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season, Taylor finished with 39.8 fantasy points -- 29 carries, 218 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 17 versus the New York Giants, Taylor posted 25.6 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via this stat line: 32 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 12 versus the Detroit Lions, Taylor put up a season-low 3.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 11 carries, 35 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Taylor had 5.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 48 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver allowed over 300 passing yards to only two QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Broncos last year.

In the passing game, Denver allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Broncos allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Denver allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Broncos last season, 18 players caught a TD pass.

Denver gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In the ground game, three players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

Against Denver last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Broncos allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

