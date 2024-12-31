Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be up against the 23rd-ranked rushing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (129.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Taylor's next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Taylor vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 108.49

108.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.91

0.91 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.00

10.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor has put up 202.7 fantasy points in 2024 (15.6 per game), which ranks him 10th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 31 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Taylor has amassed 74.5 fantasy points (24.8 per game) as he's rushed for 450 yards and scored five touchdowns on 83 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 15 yards on three grabs (six targets).

Taylor has posted 94.3 fantasy points (18.9 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 581 yards with five touchdowns on 119 carries. He has also contributed 22 yards on four catches (seven targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season was a Week 16 outburst against the Tennessee Titans, when he put up 39.8 fantasy points (29 receptions, 218 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (3.5 points) in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, rushing for 35 yards on 11 carries.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed eight players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this season.

A total of eight players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

