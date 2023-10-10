Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Running back Joe Mixon has a matchup against the sixth-ranked run defense in the league (87.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Mixon worth considering for his next game versus the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Mixon this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mixon vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.75

12.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.55

74.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.38

15.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mixon is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (71st overall), with 46.8 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

During his last three games, Mixon has 30.0 total fantasy points (10.0 per game), carrying the ball 58 times for 213 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 27 yards on six catches (seven targets).

The high point of Mixon's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, when he racked up 13.0 fantasy points with 65 rushing yards and one TD on 19 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in one ball (on two targets) for five yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Mixon disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, when he mustered only 7.3 fantasy points (13 carries, 56 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Seattle this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD against the Seahawks this year.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Mixon? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.