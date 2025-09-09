Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose rushing defense was ranked fourth in the league last year (97.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

With Mixon's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Joe Mixon Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.32

71.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.50

12.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Mixon was 11th at his position (and 32nd overall) in fantasy points, with 204.5 (14.6 per game).

Mixon accumulated 33.3 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 44 yards -- in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 6 against the New England Patriots -- Mixon picked up 25.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD.

Mixon picked up 2.8 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 23 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.

Mixon had 3.9 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 26 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last year, Tampa Bay allowed just three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Against Tampa Bay last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Against Tampa Bay last year, five players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players ran for at least one TD.

The Buccaneers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last season.

