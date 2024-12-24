Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

In Week 17 (Wednesday at 4:30 PM ET), RB Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (83.1 yards conceded per game).

With Mixon's next game versus the Ravens, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Mixon vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.29

73.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.88

26.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mixon is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (32nd overall), posting 197.8 total fantasy points (16.5 per game).

In his last three games, Mixon has put up 30.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game), rushing for 181 yards and scoring one touchdown on 46 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 65 yards on 10 grabs (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Mixon has posted 68.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game) during his last five games, running for 312 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 80 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 132 yards on 17 grabs (24 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Mixon's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, when he racked up 33.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 109 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.5 YPC) with three touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Mixon stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, running 14 times for 22 yards, with five receptions for 23 yards as a receiver (4.5 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Ravens have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have allowed four players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

