NHL

Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (40-14-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-7)
  • Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Jets vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-429)Sharks (+330)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (82.6%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Sharks are +132 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -162.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Jets versus Sharks, on February 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -429 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +330 underdog on the road.

