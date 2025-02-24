NHL
Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks.
Jets vs Sharks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (40-14-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-7)
- Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: NHL Network
Jets vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-429)
|Sharks (+330)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (82.6%)
Jets vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Sharks are +132 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -162.
Jets vs Sharks Over/Under
- Jets versus Sharks, on February 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Jets vs Sharks Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -429 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +330 underdog on the road.