Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (40-14-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-7)

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: NHL Network

Jets vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-429) Sharks (+330) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (82.6%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Sharks are +132 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -162.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

Jets versus Sharks, on February 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -429 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +330 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!