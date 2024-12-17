Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Winnipeg Jets versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (22-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-17-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-240) Sharks (+195) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (64%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +110.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Jets-Sharks on December 17 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +195 underdog at home.

