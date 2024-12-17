NHL
Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
The Winnipeg Jets versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Jets vs Sharks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (22-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-17-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-240)
|Sharks (+195)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (64%)
Jets vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +110.
Jets vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Jets-Sharks on December 17 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.
Jets vs Sharks Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +195 underdog at home.