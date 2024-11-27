menu item
NHL

Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Kings Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (18-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-8-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-120)Kings (+100)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (54.3%)

Jets vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -265.

Jets vs Kings Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Kings matchup on November 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Jets vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Jets vs Kings moneyline has Winnipeg as a -120 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +100 underdog at home.

