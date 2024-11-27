Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Jets vs Kings Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (18-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-8-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-120) Kings (+100) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (54.3%)

Jets vs Kings Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -265.

Jets vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Kings matchup on November 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Jets vs Kings Moneyline

The Jets vs Kings moneyline has Winnipeg as a -120 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +100 underdog at home.

