NHL
Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Jets vs Kings Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (18-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-8-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (54.3%)
Jets vs Kings Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -265.
Jets vs Kings Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Kings matchup on November 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Jets vs Kings Moneyline
- The Jets vs Kings moneyline has Winnipeg as a -120 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +100 underdog at home.