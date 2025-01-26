FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Jets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (33-14-3) vs. Calgary Flames (24-16-7)
  • Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-235)Flames (+190)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (77.3%)

Jets vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +110 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -134.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Flames on January 26, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +190 underdog on the road.

