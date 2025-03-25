Jets vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Washington Capitals.

Jets vs Capitals Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (48-19-4) vs. Washington Capitals (47-15-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-146) Capitals (+122) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (52.6%)

Jets vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Jets. The Capitals are -210 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +168.

Jets vs Capitals Over/Under

Jets versus Capitals, on March 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Jets vs Capitals Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +122 underdog on the road.

