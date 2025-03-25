NHL
Jets vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Capitals Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (48-19-4) vs. Washington Capitals (47-15-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-146)
|Capitals (+122)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (52.6%)
Jets vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Jets. The Capitals are -210 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +168.
Jets vs Capitals Over/Under
- Jets versus Capitals, on March 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Jets vs Capitals Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +122 underdog on the road.