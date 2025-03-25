FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Washington Capitals.

Jets vs Capitals Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (48-19-4) vs. Washington Capitals (47-15-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-146)Capitals (+122)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (52.6%)

Jets vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Jets. The Capitals are -210 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +168.

Jets vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Jets versus Capitals, on March 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Jets vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +122 underdog on the road.

