Jerome Ford Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will take on the team with last season's 19th-ranked run defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (124.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Ford's next game versus the Bengals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jerome Ford Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.20

57.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.56

18.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 37th at his position and 152nd overall, Ford picked up 97.0 fantasy points (6.9 per game) last season.

Ford picked up 19.1 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 39 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ford had another strong showing with 16.4 fantasy points, thanks to 7 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Ford ended up with 0.7 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 5 yards. That happened in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ford collected 1.4 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 14 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati gave up more than 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.

Last year, the Bengals allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Cincinnati last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bengals last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Cincinnati last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Bengals last season, 28 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cincinnati allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

In the run game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Bengals last year.

