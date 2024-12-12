Jazz vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (12-11) visit the Utah Jazz (5-18) after losing six straight road games. The Suns are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 13, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 229.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5 229 -210 +172

Jazz vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (63.1%)

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 8-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 9-13-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 15 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 11 of 23 set point totals (47.8%).

Phoenix has a worse record against the spread at home (4-8-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Suns hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 11 opportunities (81.8%).

This year, Utah is 3-7-1 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (27.3%, three of 11) compared to away (66.7%, eight of 12).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.4 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 18 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 53.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Jazz receive 15.9 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.2 boards and 5.6 assists.

Collin Sexton averages 16.8 points, 2.5 boards and 3.2 assists. He is draining 48% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Per game, Walker Kessler provides the Jazz 10.9 points, 11.1 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 3 blocks (second in NBA).

Lauri Markkanen averages 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.