Jazz vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 14

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBA TV, KJZZ, and KFAA

The Utah Jazz (2-8) host the Dallas Mavericks (5-6) after losing five home games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -9 -110 -110 231.5 -110 -110 -405 +320

Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (65.2%)

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 10 games this year, they have three wins against the spread.

This season, five of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 10 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

Dallas sports a worse record against the spread in home games (3-4-0) than it does in away games (2-2-0).

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (28.6%) than games on the road (75%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (3-2-0) than at home (0-4-1).

Both at home (two of five) and away (two of five), the Jazz's games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 40% of the time.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 28.5 points, 8.1 boards and 7.9 assists.

Kyrie Irving averages 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.2 points, 1.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Klay Thompson averages 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per contest.

Naji Marshall is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.1 points for the Jazz, plus 7.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Walker Kessler averages 9.2 points, 10.7 boards and 1 assists. He is also making 68.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz get 14.9 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provides the Jazz 16.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

