Jazz vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (4-15) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Delta Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7.5 228.5 -319 +260

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (68.2%)

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 7-11-1 this season.

This season, nine of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in eight of 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-5-0) than it has in road games (4-5-0).

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in five of 10 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in four of nine games (44.4%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .200 (2-7-1). On the road, it is .556 (5-4-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (three of 10, 30%) than away (five of nine, 55.6%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 28.4 points, 3.4 assists and 11.6 boards.

LeBron James is averaging 22.3 points, 9.1 assists and 8.2 boards.

Austin Reaves is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 boards.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins is averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George averages 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is also draining 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

The Jazz get 17 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 10.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 70.7% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.