Jazz vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSUN

The Utah Jazz (9-26) are underdogs (by 5 points) to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (18-17) on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 221 points.

Jazz vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -5 221 -210 +176

Jazz vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (63.9%)

Jazz vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 16-17-2 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 35 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 20 times.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 19 of 35 opportunities (54.3%).

Against the spread, Miami has played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and eight times in 18 road games.

The Heat have gone over the over/under in 10 of 17 home games (58.8%), compared to 10 of 18 road games (55.6%).

Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (12-8-0) than at home (5-9-1) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 40% of the time at home (six of 15), and 65% of the time away (13 of 20).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.2 points, 9.8 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 5.6 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made treys (fourth in league).

Terry Rozier averages 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 40% from the floor and 30.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton is averaging 17.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Walker Kessler gives the Jazz 10.7 points, 11.2 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2.6 blocks (second in league).

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Per game, John Collins gets the Jazz 17.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.