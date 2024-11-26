Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle faces a matchup against the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (206.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

Waddle vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.71

52.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle is the 44th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 149th overall, as he has put up 67.4 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

During his last three games Waddle has been targeted 18 times, with 13 receptions for 238 yards and one TD. He has posted 29.7 fantasy points (9.9 per game) during that period.

Waddle has amassed 279 receiving yards and two scores on 19 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 39.8 points (8.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the New England Patriots, when he posted 20.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.1 points) in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for 11 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Packers this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

