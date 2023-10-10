Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Running back Javonte Williams faces a matchup versus the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league (97.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Denver Broncos meet the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Williams' next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Williams vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.85

7.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.81

44.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.47

16.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Williams is currently the 50th-ranked player in fantasy (174th overall), with 18.9 total fantasy points (4.7 per game).

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 13.2 total fantasy points (4.4 per game), running the ball 25 times for 86 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 46 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, as he posted 6.5 fantasy points by grabbing two passes (on three targets) for 23 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams let down his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, when he managed only 0.9 fantasy points (2 carries, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

