Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will be up against the team with last year's 31st-ranked run defense, the Seattle Seahawks (138.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Williams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.23

9.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.39

56.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.13

12.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2023 Fantasy Performance

Williams was 32nd at his position, and 101st overall, with 132.2 fantasy points (8.3 per game) last season.

In Week 10 last year against the Buffalo Bills, Williams put up a season-high of 17.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 21 carries, 79 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams put up 15.8 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via this stat line: 27 carries, 85 yards; 3 receptions, 13 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears -- Williams accumulated 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2 carries, 0 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Williams picked up 2.0 points (12 carries, 27 yards) in Week 15 versus the Detroit Lions.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

The Seahawks surrendered at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Against Seattle last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Seahawks surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Seattle last season, nine players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Seahawks last season, 20 players caught a TD pass.

Against Seattle last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, five players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Seahawks last season.

Against Seattle last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Seahawks allowed five players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

