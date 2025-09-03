Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose rushing defense was ranked 10th in the league last season (104.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more information on Williams, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Eagles.

Javonte Williams Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.05

46.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.06

11.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 105.9 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in 2024, Williams ranked 136th in the league and 32nd at his position.

In Week 7 last year versus the New Orleans Saints, Williams put up a season-high of 23.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 23 yards.

Williams accumulated 14.7 fantasy points in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons (9 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 28 yards) in his second-best game last year.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Williams picked up 0.4 points (8 carries, -2 yards) in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia gave up over 300 passing yards to just one QB last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Eagles last year.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia allowed two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Eagles gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Philadelphia let just three players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Eagles last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Philadelphia allowed just two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Eagles yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player last season.

On the ground, Philadelphia allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Eagles gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last season.

