Jared Goff Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will meet the Seattle Seahawks -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the league last season (211.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Goff a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Goff vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.91

16.91 Projected Passing Yards: 253.94

253.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.76

1.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.14

9.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff 2022 Fantasy Performance

Goff picked up 283.3 fantasy points (16.7 per game), 10th at his position and 10th in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Goff accumulated 14.0 fantasy points. He finished 22-of-35 for 253 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions and has rushed for -1 yards on five carries.

In his best game last season -- Week 4 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Goff accumulated 33.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-39 (66.7%), 378 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Goff finished with 26.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-39 (69.2%), 330 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

Goff ended up with 1.5 fantasy points -- 21-of-26 (80.8%), 228 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 7 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 5.9 -- was in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, when Goff put together this stat line: 19-of-35 (54.3%), 229 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Last season, Seattle allowed two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Seahawks last season.

Through the air last season, Seattle gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Seattle gave up more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Seahawks allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Seattle gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Seahawks allowed nine players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Seattle allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

In the ground game, the Seahawks allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.