Jared Goff Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will take on the team with last year's 20th-ranked passing defense, the Los Angeles Rams (231.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Goff, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Rams.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Goff vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.67

16.67 Projected Passing Yards: 258.33

258.33 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.34

4.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Goff picked up 288.9 fantasy points (17.0 per game) -- seventh at his position, eighth in the league.

In Week 15 last year versus the Denver Broncos, Goff posted a season-best 31.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: 24-of-34 (70.6%), 278 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs.

Goff recorded 27.4 fantasy points (20-of-28 (71.4%), 236 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 0 yards, 1 TD) in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, his second-best game last year.

In Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears, Goff finished with a season-low 4.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20-of-35 (57.1%), 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

In Week 7 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Goff posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 9.4 points, via these numbers: 33-of-53 (62.3%), 284 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles surrendered over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Rams last year.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Rams surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Los Angeles last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Rams allowed 22 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Los Angeles gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Rams allowed one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the run game, no player rushed for multiple scores versus the Rams last season.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.