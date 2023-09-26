James Cook Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will play the Miami Dolphins and their 24th-ranked rushing defense (130 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Cook a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Cook vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.46

10.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.45

58.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.78

15.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (56th overall), posting 33.4 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Cook carried the ball 15 times for 98 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with two catches (on three targets) for 14 yards as a receiver, good for 11.2 fantasy points.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Miami has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Dolphins have given up a touchdown reception by three players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

