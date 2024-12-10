James Cook Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), RB James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will face the Detroit Lions, who have the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (93.9 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Cook, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Cook vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.55

63.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.98

21.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Cook Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Cook is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (34th overall), tallying 164.7 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Cook has generated 35.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game) as he's run for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns on 29 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 29 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

Cook has 57.0 total fantasy points (11.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 58 times for 271 yards with four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 59 yards on 14 catches (18 targets).

The high point of Cook's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he tallied 27.5 fantasy points (11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams last week, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (6 carries, 20 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up a TD catch by 10 players this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Lions have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

