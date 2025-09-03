James Conner Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner will take on the team with last year's 31st-ranked run defense, the New Orleans Saints (141.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Conner for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

James Conner Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.94

67.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.09

18.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Conner was 10th at his position (and 31st overall) in fantasy points, with 206.8 (12.9 per game).

Conner accumulated 25.8 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 28 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 15 versus the New England Patriots.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Conner finished with 22.6 points (15 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 49 yards) in Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Conner accumulated 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, 4 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Conner picked up 2.5 points (9 carries, 17 yards) in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

Last season, the Saints allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New Orleans allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last season, the Saints allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

New Orleans allowed five players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Saints allowed a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New Orleans allowed only three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Saints allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

On the ground, New Orleans allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Four players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Saints last year.

