Jameis Winston Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston will take on the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (239.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Winston vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Passing Yards: 124.61

124.61 Projected Passing TDs: 0.88

0.88 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.06

6.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Winston Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Winston is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player (64th overall), tallying 131.2 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

During his last three games, Winston has compiled 855 passing yards (74-of-124) for six passing TDs with eight picks, leading to 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 37 yards rushing on nine carries.

Winston has completed 122-of-197 throws for 1,469 yards, with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 88.0 total fantasy points (17.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Winston's season as a fantasy producer came against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, as he put up 33.0 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jameis Winston had his worst game of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he tallied -0.4 fantasy points -- 16-of-25 (64%), 146 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bengals have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed a TD reception by 25 players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

