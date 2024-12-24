Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (223.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Hurts for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you below.

Hurts vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Passing Yards: 101.57

101.57 Projected Passing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.18

24.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 21.0 fantasy points per game (315.0 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Hurts has compiled 409 passing yards (40-of-57) for four passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 56.8 fantasy points (18.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 145 yards rushing on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

Hurts has piled up 706 passing yards (66-of-98) with six TDs and zero picks in his last five games, leading to 89.5 fantasy points (17.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 213 yards rushing on 47 carries with three touchdowns.

The highlight of Hurts' fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he tallied 35.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-20 (80%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts had his worst performance of the season last week against the Washington Commanders, when he posted 4.5 fantasy points -- 1-of-4 (25%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 41 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed eight players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing TDs to five players this season.

