Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be up against the team with last year's ninth-ranked pass defense, the Green Bay Packers (206.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth a look for his upcoming game against the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Hurts vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.65

21.65 Projected Passing Yards: 237.51

237.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.87

39.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts 2023 Fantasy Performance

In Week 12 last year against the Buffalo Bills, Hurts put up a season-best 34.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 18-of-31 (58.1%), 200 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 14 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs.

In another good fantasy performance last season, Hurts finished with 27.4 points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 319 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the season, Hurts ended up with 0.6 fantasy points -- 7-of-16 (43.8%), 55 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 18 versus the New York Giants.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys), Hurts finished with 8.9 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 197 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 30 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Last season, Green Bay allowed three quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Packers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Green Bay allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Green Bay last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Packers last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Packers last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Packers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

